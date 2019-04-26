GM to hire 400 more hourly workers to build mid-engine C8 Corvette

General Motors says it will add more than 400 hourly jobs to fill a second shift at its Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky to build the long-awaited mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8, which will presumably launch as a 2020 model.
The hiring plans mean total employment at the plant will rise to more than 1,300. Since 2011, GM said it has invested more than $900 million in the plant, which has built the Corvette since it opened in 1981, along with its current LT1, LT4 and LT5 6.2-liter V8 engines. GM plans to unveil the Corvette on July 18.
"The Corvette's iconic status owes so much to the men and women of Bowling Green, where it has been built exclusively for almost 40 years," GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "This is the workforce that can deliver a next-generation Corvette worthy of both its historic past and an equally exciting future, and today's announcement get us one step closer to its reveal on July 18."
Barra earlier this month rode shotgun in a camouflaged version of the C8 emblazoned with the reveal date as it cruised through Times Square in Manhattan. GM has also set up a website where enthusiasts can sign up for updates about the Corvette C8.
First introduced as a show car for the 1953 Motorama display at the New York Auto Show and launched as a 1953 model, the sports car has had a rather eventful path through development of its eighth generation, with electrical problems due to GM's new cloud-based software update system, plus legal concerns and actual physical pressures on the chassis from the 'Vette's top-tier, 900- to 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo model.
GM said the final production of the outgoing seventh-generation Corvette will be auctioned off this summer to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps disabled veterans and families of deceased first-responders.
