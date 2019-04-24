Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

These luxury boats can go straight from the water onto land

They cost a cool quarter million

Apr 24th 2019 at 5:32PM
Transcript: By land and by sea. Luxury boat builder Iguana Yachts builds boats with a track system. The "evolved" boats can transition from the water to land. When in water the track system stays tucked inside the boat. As the boat heads to shore, the system deploys. This system is designed to eliminate the need to trailer your boat. These amphibious boats start at $247,282.
Share This Photo X