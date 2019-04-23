Big-screen stunt driver Mike Ryan rips rubber on a 2,400-hp semi truck

Professional stunt driver Mike Ryan's list of credentials is longer than an ingredient list on an energy drink. He's done work in Terminator 2, Training Day, Herbie Fully Loaded, The Expendables, Fast and Furious (multiple), Mad Max: Fury Road, Jurassic World, and The Avengers franchise, just to name some of the major titles. But in films, he doesn't get to show face, unlike his recent visit to Hoonigan, where he got to have some fun with his drift semi.
We've covered Ryan and his truck antics before. He's drifted a 200,000-pound dump truck, taken his semi on Pike's Peak, taken a Ford Transit van sideways, and previously made two drifting videos called "Size Matters." In his words, he "made a bad decision a long time ago and I stuck with it for 40 years."
The truck is the newest iteration of Ryan's hillclimb truck (it's done Pike's Peak 18 times). It has a Detroit Diesel engine with a triple-compound turbocharging system that makes roughly 2,400 horsepower and 4,000 lb-ft of torque. According to Ryan, it takes in about 4,000 cubic feet of air per minute to feed the beast. Helping keep the thing in order is a wing from a '90s-era short-course Indy Champ Car that makes about 1,800 pounds of downforce at 80 mph. The truck weighs a bit more than 10,000 pounds.
Check out Ryan's run-down of the truck's features and watch as he further blackens the pavement in the Hoonigan playground.
