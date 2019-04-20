Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
Featured

Junkyard Gem: 1991 Chrysler LeBaron GTC Turbo Convertible

Mitsubishi V6, 5-speed manual, Bordello Red interior, and a soft top

Apr 20th 2019 at 8:55AM
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible
  • 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
Chrysler's versatile front-wheel-drive K Platform saved the company from certain doom during the early 1980s, then spawned so many derivatives — including the vehicle that started the minivan revolution — that we can't keep track of all of them. One of the original K-cars was the affordably luxurious 1982 Chrysler LeBaron, which evolved into a snazzy convertible later in the decade. The LeBaron disappeared after 1995, replaced by the Sebring and the Cirrus, and I'm seeing fewer and fewer of these cars during my wrecking-yard explorations. Here's a sporty '91 convertible in a Denver-area yard.

Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible

The top-of-the-line LeBaron convertible in 1991 was, in fact, badged by Maserati and came only with a Mitsubishi V6. That 141-horse engine was the base powerplant for the '91 LeBaron GTC, though an optional 2.5-liter, 152-horsepower straight-four could be purchased for the LeBaron (but not for the TC By Maserati).

Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible

The "litre" spelling was considered very classy by Detroit during the 1975-2000 period.

Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible

Whoever bought this car in the first place must have been a bit of a hell-raiser, because here's the 5-speed manual transmission that became increasingly rare in members of the K-Car family as automatics got cheaper.

Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible

It also has the driver's-side airbag, which meant that those horrible automatic seat belts that ruined early-1990s cars weren't required.

Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible

The interior has suffered much fading from the Colorado sun, but it started life as an exquisitely 1980s/1990s Bordello Red palace, all done up in pseudo-velour and hard plastic.

Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible

Not quite 150,000 miles on the clock.

Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible

1992 was the last year for the LeBaron's pop-up headlights. That's just as well, because the mechanisms that opened the "eyelids" tended to get flaky as the years went by.

]

There Is No Luxury Without Engineering.
Featured GalleryJunked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible
Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible Junked 1991 Chrysler LeBaron convertible

Chrysler Information

Chrysler
Share This Photo X