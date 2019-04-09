2020 Mercedes GLS confirmed for NY Auto Show debut

The redesigned 2020 Mercedes GLS is going to make its official debut at the NY Auto Show next week. Mercedes confirmed the news in a press release today and gave us a few morsels of information to chew on until then.
It's going to ride on Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform used on the GLE crossover — Mercedes says this results in a 2.36-inch stretch of the current SUV's wheelbase. Additionally, the new GLS will use a 48-volt network that supports the E-Active Body Control suspension used on the GLE. No engine details were provided, but we can assume a couple different options will ultimately be available here. The base engine could be Mercedes' 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six combined with the 48-volt mild hybrid system. Then a possible AMG upgrade will likely be the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but AMG variants will probably be revealed some time after the base vehicle.
We have a pretty good idea of what the GLS will look like from the spy photos shown above. It's still huge — Mercedes calls it the S-Class of SUVs. The front and rear are still covered in camouflage, but a big grille with thick bars sits front and center. Then a rather shapely rear end looks like it's going to greatly improve upon the relatively boring and simple design Mercedes employs now. That extra wheelbase will open up more room in the cabin — Mercedes says the second row reaps the advantages of it the most. All three rows will feature electrically powered seats, too. All the high-tech driver assistance systems found on plenty of other Mercedes vehicles will also be integrated into the giant SUV, but we wouldn't expect anything short of that.
Other Mercedes news at the NY Auto Show will include the debut of the EQC Edition 1886, which is a limited-edition version of the soon-to-come electric SUV. It will reportedly include "extensive items of optional equipment." We can't be sure, but expect it to be an EQC loaded to the gills with a unique look inside and out. Wondering why 1886? That's the year Carl Benz officially patented his "gas-powered vehicle."
One more debut will include updated performance variants of the GLC and GLC Coupe recently announced. A photo of the GLC Coupe with a very AMG-like look was provided to tease the reveal of these performance crossovers. Mercedes didn't explicitly say that these would be AMG models, but did promise "enhanced driving dynamics." We'll know on April 17, when all these vehicles are expected to make their debuts in the Big Apple.
