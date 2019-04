Next-gen Toyota Tacoma and Tundra to be built on shared truck platform

Toyota builds the Tundra and Tacoma at a plant in San Antonio, Texas. There is also some Tacoma production in Mexico. Moving both trucks to a shared platform could potentially make production easier for Toyota at its plant in Texas. Unfortunately, we don't have any details to go on for what the new underpinnings will consist of. An educated guess from recent spy shots suggested that it might be a coil spring or air spring setup in the rear — keep in mind, that's pure speculation at this point.This also brings up the question of a Sequoia redesign. That SUV is largely based on the Tundra, so a refresh to that platform could mean the Sequoia isn't too far behind. For now, there's no concrete information on that one, but we can assume something is in the works.If the timeline suggested in the report is true, we can expect to see this new F1 truck platform revealed in 2020. Electrification in some form is expected to be a part of the equation, but we'll need to wait to learn more details. It's certainly an interesting move to put different-size pickups on the same platform. We just hope it doesn't come with compromises to both trucks.