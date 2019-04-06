Watch this boat crawl onto land

Transcript: This boat can crawl onto land. This optional landing system helps pull a boat onto the beach. Maxgate Landing System uses 2 spikes powered by a 3,000 psi hydraulic system. The spikes dig into the shoreline and pull the craft forward. Maxgate can be operated with an optional wireless remote control. The bow door can even be laid directly onto a dock to make moving cargo easier. The landing system is only available as an option for Hard Drive Marine's Landing Craft Designs.
