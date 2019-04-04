This mighty morphin' power drone can transform in mid-air

Transcript: Mighty morphin' power drone. This might be the craziest drone ever developed. The transforming drone is a prototype from the University of Zurich. It's designed to fold in order to navigate through narrow and unique passageways. The foldable drone doesn't use GPS, 3Dmapping or radio-beacons. Instead, it uses 2 cameras and an onboard computer with sensors. The drone's frame has 4 independent arms that fold around the main unit. It's operated autonomously or by a wireless controller. The drone can morph into 3 different shapes. H Morphology narrows the body of the drone for small passageways. O Morphology folds the propellers close to the body for vertical entrance. T Morphology allows the drone to get closer to surfaces and surroundings. No word yet on if the drone will go into production.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.