2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 spied running around the Nurburgring

Porsche is likely going to reveal the next generation 718 Cayman GT4 extremely soon, as these spy shots show the car with nearly no camouflage running around the Nürburgring. We last saw this flat-six equipped model in photos last month, and Porsche has been hard at work on its development for some time now.
We fully expect the 718 Cayman GT4 to be equipped with an updated 3.8-liter flat-six, making it the only road going Cayman in the lineup with six cylinders after the switch to turbocharged flat-fours in Porsche's mid-engine twins. It made 385 horsepower in the 2016 car, but expect that number to reach into the low 400s (maybe 420) this time around. A manual transmission will be standard, but there are rumors of a PDK equipped model being introduced after the car's initial launch.
The front air intakes look a whole lot like the 2016 car's design with some slight tweaks. Differences between the GT4 and normal 718 Cayman are obvious, from the enlarged side intakes to the massive wing hanging out the back just like the 2016 GT4. Porsche clearly revised the exhaust outlet and rear diffuser for the new GT4, just like the design we've seen on Boxster Spyder spy shots. We expect the Spyder to just be a drop-top version of the car we're looking at here.
There's no telling when Porsche will finally give us all the details for this one, but our best guess is soon. Everything looks ready to roll, so a low-key reveal during the summer is likely, with actual sales beginning toward the end of the year.
We fully expect the 718 Cayman GT4 to be equipped with an updated 3.8-liter flat-six, making it the only road going Cayman in the lineup with six cylinders after the switch to turbocharged flat-fours in Porsche's mid-engine twins. It made 385 horsepower in the 2016 car, but expect that number to reach into the low 400s (maybe 420) this time around. A manual transmission will be standard, but there are rumors of a PDK equipped model being introduced after the car's initial launch.
The front air intakes look a whole lot like the 2016 car's design with some slight tweaks. Differences between the GT4 and normal 718 Cayman are obvious, from the enlarged side intakes to the massive wing hanging out the back just like the 2016 GT4. Porsche clearly revised the exhaust outlet and rear diffuser for the new GT4, just like the design we've seen on Boxster Spyder spy shots. We expect the Spyder to just be a drop-top version of the car we're looking at here.
There's no telling when Porsche will finally give us all the details for this one, but our best guess is soon. Everything looks ready to roll, so a low-key reveal during the summer is likely, with actual sales beginning toward the end of the year.