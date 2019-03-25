Ford Ranger receives new Black Appearance Package option

According to Ford, since going on sale in January, more than two-thirds of the Ranger midsize pickups leaving dealerships for customers' driveways do so equipped with either the Sport Appearance Package with gray accents, or the more obviously named Chrome Appearance Package. Ford also offers a STX appearance package for the Ranger XL. Now Ford has announced the addition of yet another visual upgrade option, called the Black Appearance Package.
As the name suggests, this package adds a lot of blacked-out or black-accented elements to the vehicle's exterior. The complete look includes a black grille and lower valance with body-color bumpers up front. On the sides, it gets black mirrors, running boards, sill plate and fender vents. Perhaps the most notable feature is the high-gloss black 18-inch wheels with black center caps. The bed gets a black, spray-in bedliner as part of the package. Rangers equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package also receive the bash plate up front in — you guessed it — black.
Ford says you can get the Black package on Rangers of any paint color. It's not cheap though. It's a $1,995 option. For comparison, the Sport packages costs $895, while the Chrome packages is just $795. Neither of those includes running boards or a spray-in bedliner, though, which are $635 and $495 options, respectively.
The Ranger Black Appearance Package is available for order immediately, with deliveries beginning this summer.
