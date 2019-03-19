Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

The Reboot Buggy is not your average off-roader

Top speed is 140 MPH

Mar 19th 2019 at 7:31PM
Transcript: Reboot Buggy is a custom vehicle from industrial designer Joey Ruiter. It was originally designed without a driver in mind. Ruiter wanted to explore what was possible while challenging current car design principles. Engine placement and wheelbase are for the sake of the car, not the driver. The steel-tube chassis and 40-inch wheels are powered by a 470 hp Chevy V8 engine. It has an estimated top speed of 140 mph. The swing doors are made from ballistic plastic to save on weight. This off-road beast costs $115,000 and it's 100% street legal.
