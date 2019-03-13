How two brothers' road trip turned into a 12-hour border standoff

Instead, they still ended up at a major border crossing. CBC says officers approached the vehicle, but the brothers were completely unresponsive, staring straight ahead. (The brothers were frozen in fear and indecision, or then again, maybe they were stupified by all the gasoline fumes.) That's when officers glanced in back and noticed all those gas cans, leading to a 12-hour lockdown and all border traffic redirected, with officers suspecting a possible car-bomb terrorist attack. The brothers eventually gave themselves up after they were surrounded by drones, helicopters, an armored vehicle, dogs and SWAT officers.



According to The Post, both brothers were charged with "committing a hoax related to terrorist activity, and willfully obstructing peace officers." The terrorism hoax charges were later dropped, and the brothers pleaded guilty to obstruction. They were sentenced to three months in jail but with credit for time already served were allowed to walk.



For more on the brothers' backgrounds (when younger, they once vanished in the woods) and the full story, read The Washington Post and CBC.