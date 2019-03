Watch Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept tear it up during testing in Spain

At Geneva, Lynk & Co showed off its 03 Cyan Concept , a 528-horsepower sedan that came from a collaboration between two brands under the Geely umbrella. Based on Lynk & Co's Chinese-market 03 sedan riding on Volvo's Compact Modular Platform, and overhauled by Cyan Racing (formerly Polestar , before that name went to the spinoff electric automaker), the 03 Cyan is a road-legal version of the 03 TCR that Cyan Racing will race in the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup . Now, we get to see it in action, as the car recently underwent testing on the roads of Spain.The 03 Cyan does 0-62 miles per hour in just 4.4 seconds, and has a top speed of 192 mph. Interestingly enough, it does that with a small engine — a turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4. It puts out a peak 528 horsepower at 7,800 rpm, and 371 pound-feet of torque from 4,500 to 7,000 rpm. That power is put to the front wheels via a paddle-shifted, six-speed sequential gearbox. "Although the Lynk & Co engine in the concept car is relatively small in relation to the power output, its design allows us to achieve both plenty of power and low-rev responsiveness," said Mattias Evensson, Cyan Racing's head of engine development.