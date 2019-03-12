Watch Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept tear it up during testing in Spain

At Geneva, Lynk & Co showed off its 03 Cyan Concept, a 528-horsepower sedan that came from a collaboration between two brands under the Geely umbrella. Based on Lynk & Co's Chinese-market 03 sedan riding on Volvo's Compact Modular Platform, and overhauled by Cyan Racing (formerly Polestar, before that name went to the spinoff electric automaker), the 03 Cyan is a road-legal version of the 03 TCR that Cyan Racing will race in the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup. Now, we get to see it in action, as the car recently underwent testing on the roads of Spain.
The 03 Cyan does 0-62 miles per hour in just 4.4 seconds, and has a top speed of 192 mph. Interestingly enough, it does that with a small engine — a turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4. It puts out a peak 528 horsepower at 7,800 rpm, and 371 pound-feet of torque from 4,500 to 7,000 rpm. That power is put to the front wheels via a paddle-shifted, six-speed sequential gearbox. "Although the Lynk & Co engine in the concept car is relatively small in relation to the power output, its design allows us to achieve both plenty of power and low-rev responsiveness," said Mattias Evensson, Cyan Racing's head of engine development.
And while this is just a concept, we could see some of elements of this program trickle down in to future products. "This car is a development platform for future production performance road cars based on Lynk & Co technology," according to Cyan Racing R&D boss Henrik Fries. While the 03 is for the Chinese market, Lynk & Co does have its designs on the U.S., as well.
Along with the engine tuning and sequential gearbox, the 03 Cyan Concept gets a number of other performance features to ensure it handles properly at speed. It has a multi-plate limited-slip differential, Öhlins adjustable dampers, 20-inch Cyan wheels and ventilated disc brakes, with six-piston calipers up front and two-piston in the rear. In addition to its 4.4-second 0-62 time, it'll do 0-124 in 10 seconds, and 62-0 in 98 feet. It can also pull up to 1.5 lateral g in a corner. Watch it go in the video above.