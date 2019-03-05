Here's Cyan Racing's race car for the road

Volvo announced yesterday that in the interest of safety, and to help attain its zero-death, zero-severe-injury Vision 2020 initiative, it would cap the top speed of its cars to 180 km/h or 112 mph from 2020. However, even if Volvo-branded cars won't be about speed, that won't stop other brands within the Geely automotive empire from reaching higher on the speedometer. This new Cyan Racing concept, for instance, does over 190 mph.
Effectively, the car you see here started off as the Lynk & Co 03 -- a Chinese-market sedan that utilizes Volvo's Compact Modular Platform. Then, it was turned into a World Touring Car by Cyan Racing, the high-performance tuning firm formerly known as Polestar (that name is now attached to Volvo's high-performance all-electric offshoot brand). Now, Cyan Racing has taken that World Touring car and toned it down just enough so it can drive on the street.
This means a searing blue color and a big wing, and a monster 528 horsepower pumping out of the Volvo turbo-4. Shockingly, all those horses are sent to the front wheels. There are 285/30R 20 tires up front and a multi-plate limited-slip differential present to help handle all that grunt (including nearly 372 pound-feet of torque), but it's hard to imagine how it wouldn't have catastrophic torque steer.
The transmission is a six-speed sequential unit with steering wheel paddle shifters and 60-millisecond shift times. Cyan Racing says it will hit 62 mph in 4.4 seconds and 124 mph in 10 seconds. From 62 mph the car will come to a complete stop in less than 100 feet, while lateral acceleration is pegged at an eye-balled squashing 1.5 G. The suspension features adjustable Öhlins dampers, as befits the occasion.
This is still a concept, so it's not like you can go out an buy one -- even in China. But Cyan Racing is at least here to remind us all that the Volvo/Geely family of car companies can still exceed that 112-mph limit if it wants to.
