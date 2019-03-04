The Hot Wheels Legends Tour and custom car search starts March 16th

One of the most family-friendly car shows in the country, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, is hitting the road again starting March 16th in Miami. In addition to displaying show vehicles exclusive to the toy-car universe, the tour is also looking for a fan-created life-sized custom car that could be turned into a Hot Wheels die-cast scale model.
Equal pieces rolling playland, car show, and search party, the Legends Tour started last year to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary. It drew more than 3,600 cars and 65,000 people overall, and this year's should be even bigger. The tour starts in March and ends in October, including stops in Miami, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Bentonville, Charlotte, Philly, NYC, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles, in order.
Each stop, set up at Walmart stores across the country, has a plethora of activities for kids and families. Hot Wheels brings racing simulations, pit stop challenges, photo opportunities, and a garden of life-sized Hot Wheels cars.
The showcase continues with a bit of friendly competition. At each stop, judges will select one fan-built custom car that will have the chance to be made into a 1:64 scale model Hot Wheels car. Each finalist will win a trip to the 2019 SEMA Show in Vegas to compete for the ultimate prize. In addition to having a die-cast version of his or her car sold around the world, the winner will also be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends.
For more information on the tour, where the stops are located, and how to register for the events, visit the microsite on Mattel.com.
