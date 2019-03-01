Toyota's Corolla Hatchback gets the GR Sport treatment

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback plays somewhat against type by being interesting to look at and not a complete snore to drive (characterizations that now also can be applied to the new Corolla sedan). After all, the latest Corolla hatch and upper trim versions of the sedan use a larger, 2.0-liter engine, boast an available six-speed stick with rev-matching, add a fixed first gear to their CVT, and swap the previous torsion beam rear suspension for a multilink setup. But one still gets the sense that there's unrealized potential here. Now Toyota is exploring that potential with the just-announced GR Sport version.
This sportified Corolla Hatchback wears GR Sport-specific lower body styling, a black mesh grille, and a rear diffuser. Additionally, there are special 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, fog lights, and rear privacy glass. The exclusive Dynamic Grey paint is two-toned with a black upper body. Inside, there are more aggressively bolstered bucket seats in cloth and leather or full leather, with contrast stitching. It's too bad the sporty upgrades don't extend to the mechanicals, but we will say the car looks pretty good.
Unfortunately, we'll be looking at it from afar. The GR Sport hatch is making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, and is intended for the European market (much like the Yaris GR SPORT that was unveiled last fall at the Paris show). To make us extra jealous, Toyota also offers the package on the Corolla Touring Sports model, which is a station wagon variant that we, of course, don't get.
Here's our previous gallery of the straight-up Corolla Hatchback:
