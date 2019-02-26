Zero SR/F electric streetfighter has 140 lb-ft and an awesome naked battery pack

As Harley-Davidson is just getting its first fully electric motorcycle off the ground, Zero Motorcycles is filling out its arsenal and hitting its stride in finding the right balance of performance, style, and efficiency. Zero unveiled the SR/F this week, an electric pavement-eating streetfighter with a naked battery pack that can be ordered with up to 200 miles of range.
Along with its eco-friendly stats, the SR/F also brings impressive power numbers. The SR/F has 110 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque, a significant jump up from the loaded Zero SR's 70 horsepower and 116 lb-ft of torque. Working with a clutchless direct drive transmission, it has a claimed 124-mph top speed. Zero thinks this bike puts it firmly at the head of the emerging consumer electric sport bike segment.
The SR/F uses a new ZF75-10 electric motor and a ZF14.4 lithium-ion battery, which is also found in the Zero S and Zero DS. With the added-on Power Tank upgrade, which will be available in fall 2019, it boasts a 200-mile range and is capable of Zero's fastest recharge capacity. Without the Power Tank, it has a range of 161 miles city, 99 miles highway at 55 mph, or 83 miles highway at 70 mph.
Using Zero's Rapid Charge System, and on a Level 2 charge station, it is capable of charging from zero to 95 percent in one hour. There are three levels of battery charging, with 3 kW or 6 kW stock setups, and an additional 6 kW option that can bring it to 12 kW. With 3 kW, it can charge 38 miles of range per hour of charging. With 6 kW, it can charge 76 miles of range, and with 12 kW, it can charge 153 miles in an hour. Without the additional 6 kW add-on, the 6kW model takes 2.5 hours to charge 100 percent and the 3 kW model takes 4.5 hours to charge 100 percent.
Both the standard and premium models ride on the same suspension setups. Up front, the SR/F's has a Showa Big Piston Fork with adjustable spring preload, compression, and rebound damping. In the rear, a piggyback resevoir shock with a 1.6-inch Showa piston, also with adjustable spring preload, compression, and rebound damping.
The SR/F has big stopping power, as well. Zero outfitted the front with Bosch dual radial four-piston calipers and the rear with a Bosch single-piston floating caliper. The SR/F rides on a 3.5x17 front wheel and a 5.5x17 rear wheel, both wrapped in Pirelli Diabo Rosso III tires.
The exterior takes on a streetfighter identity, featuring a naked-style trellis frame, low-slung stance, scant use of fairings, and a giant aggressive LED headlight. The rider sits at a 31-inch seat height on top of a standard bike that weighs an estimated 485 pounds (the premium is estimated at 498 pounds).
The SR/F's digital guts are new too. Via a five-inch full-color TFT LCD screen, it uses Zero's new Cypher III operating system and is the first motorcycle to use Bosch's Motorcycle Stability Control System (MSC). It has four ride modes (Street, Sport, Eco, Rain), as well as ABS, cornering brake control, traction control, and drag torque control.
The Cypher III system acts as a hub for integrating the owner's smart device app and the infotainment's customizable configurations. Billed as the first commercial connected motorcycle, the SR/F can be monitored in four areas: Bike Status and Alerts, Charging, Ride Data Sharing, and System Upgrades and Updates.
Owners can use the app for the same types of things seen on a connected car. It has "find my motorcycle" capabilities, it provides safety and security reports, it allows for customized charging parameters and status updates, it records driving dynamics and statistics, and will even alert owners in case of a tip-over or unexpected motion. Additionally, like a Tesla, Zero will use over-the-air updates to continually improve the motorcycle.
The SR/F will be one of the most advanced motorcycles on the road when it hits dealers this spring and should help Zero maintain its status as a leader in the electric bike space. A standard model with a 3 kW charger starts at $18,995 before destination. The premium SR/F, which includes the 6 kW charger, a fly screen, heated hand grips, and an aluminum bar sits at $20,995 before destination.
