Sleep in your dream car at this German hotel

Transcript: This hotel lets you sleep in your favorite car. There is a magical hotel in Germany created for the auto enthusiast. The V8 Hotel in Böblingen, Germany is an automotive-themed hotel the rooms, lobby, and restaurant are all car themed. There is even a hall displaying classic and new cars. Each room style is named after a different engine type - from V4 to V12. While each room is automotive-themed with paintings, photographs, and decor. The V8 style rooms exclusively feature car beds made from actual vehicle parts. You'll find beds repurposed from Jeep, Ferrari, BMW, Mini, and many more. Rooms start at $169 USD a night.
