Lister CEO teases updated Knobbly concept roadster

It's a modern interpretation of the '50s race car

Feb 22nd 2019 at 2:30PM
It's been a few years since Lister Motor Co. unveiled its continuation version of its legendary 1958 Knobbly race car. Now, the British racing builder and tuning shop is apparently working on a much more contemporary version.

Co-owner and CEO Lawrence Whittaker teased an image on Twitter of what he said was "the new Lister Knobbly concept we've been working on." There's no further information to go from, but the side-profile image shows a stunningly modern interpretation that retains the car's signature open cockpit and swoopy camel-hump wheel arches but tones them down and blends them into the car's more angular lines and wedge shape. The new concept also has a much more planted, low-to-the-ground appearance. Many commenters on Twitter likened the appearance to a Chevrolet Corvette.



We'll have to wait to find out more about the car, the power plant inside of it and what it might auger for any future product. Lister's continuation Knobbly used aluminum bodywork and a race-prepared, 330-horsepower, 3.8-liter straight-six and four-speed gearbox from a Jaguar D-Type. It planned to build only 10 examples of the road-going version, which it said is capable of a top speed of 181 mph and a 0-60 time of 4.3 seconds.

More recently, the company launched the 670-hp LFP SUV, which is based on the Jaguar F-Pace.

