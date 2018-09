Lister is now taking offers for 200 mph LFP SUV

Lister is now taking orders for its new LFP SUV, which is a heavily tuned version of the Jaguar F-Pace. Stock, the F-Pace's supercharged V8 engine makes a handsome 380 horsepower, and the SVR version is good for 550 hp. Lister is intent on making the LFP the world's fastest SUV , so that power output has grown to 670 horsepower.The 0-62 mph sprint will only take 3.5 seconds, and Lister says the LFP will go on to reach a top speed of 200 mph. This would leave the 190 mph Lamborghini Urus in second place. While the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can hit 62mph in 3.6 seconds, its top speed is "just" 180 mph; the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is good for 176 mph and it hits 62 mph in 3.8 seconds. The Tesla Model X , on the other hand, is capable of a 2.9-second 0-62 mph blast, but it will only reach a limited top speed of 155 mph.The company says the LFP's bold top speed figure can be achieved partly thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber – however, the wording is still served with a grain of salt, as Lister says the LFP will "potentially" be the world's fastest SUV, and the claims are yet unverified. The carbon-aided weight reduction also has handling benefits for the large SUV.Lister also released these photos of the LFP, complete with interior shots depicting a more racing-inspired cabin, yet trimmed with luxurious materials. Or as the company blurb says: "Take a look at the interior to see how comfortable 200mph can be". Lister prices the LFP at £140,000, or a touch over $180,000.