Lister is now taking offers for 200 mph LFP SUV

Lister is now taking orders for its new LFP SUV, which is a heavily tuned version of the Jaguar F-Pace. Stock, the F-Pace's supercharged V8 engine makes a handsome 380 horsepower, and the SVR version is good for 550 hp. Lister is intent on making the LFP the world's fastest SUV, so that power output has grown to 670 horsepower.
The 0-62 mph sprint will only take 3.5 seconds, and Lister says the LFP will go on to reach a top speed of 200 mph. This would leave the 190 mph Lamborghini Urus in second place. While the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can hit 62mph in 3.6 seconds, its top speed is "just" 180 mph; the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is good for 176 mph and it hits 62 mph in 3.8 seconds. The Tesla Model X, on the other hand, is capable of a 2.9-second 0-62 mph blast, but it will only reach a limited top speed of 155 mph.
The company says the LFP's bold top speed figure can be achieved partly thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber – however, the wording is still served with a grain of salt, as Lister says the LFP will "potentially" be the world's fastest SUV, and the claims are yet unverified. The carbon-aided weight reduction also has handling benefits for the large SUV.
Lister also released these photos of the LFP, complete with interior shots depicting a more racing-inspired cabin, yet trimmed with luxurious materials. Or as the company blurb says: "Take a look at the interior to see how comfortable 200mph can be". Lister prices the LFP at £140,000, or a touch over $180,000.
