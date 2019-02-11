2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and sedan fuel economy revealed

Fuel economy numbers for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and Corolla sedan have been released by FuelEconomy.gov, and the hybrid is impressively frugal. It gets 53 miles per gallon in town, 52 on the highway, and 52 combined. That puts the Corolla Hybrid right on par with both the regular Toyota Prius and Honda Insight, each of which have the same combined fuel economy numbers. Both do slightly better in town than the Corolla, but slightly worse on the highway.
As for the non-hybrid Corolla sedan, it boasts improved fuel economy over its predecessor. The most efficient model comes with the new 2.0-liter four-cylinder and CVT, and it hits 31 mpg in town, 40 on the highway and 34 combined. Choosing the XSE trim drops the highway number by 2 mpg. The outgoing Corolla's most efficient model matched highway and combined fuel economy, but only got 30 mpg in the city. That doesn't seem so impressive, but the new 2.0-liter engine makes 169 horsepower, compared to the old car's 140-horsepower 1.8-liter engine. Opting for a manual with the 2.0-liter engine drops fuel economy significantly, down to 29 in the city, 36 on the highway and 32 combined, but it again tops the old manual Corolla's numbers of 27 in town, 35 on the highway, and 30 combined.
As for the non-hybrid Corolla sedan, it boasts improved fuel economy over its predecessor. The most efficient model comes with the new 2.0-liter four-cylinder and CVT, and it hits 31 mpg in town, 40 on the highway and 34 combined. Choosing the XSE trim drops the highway number by 2 mpg. The outgoing Corolla's most efficient model matched highway and combined fuel economy, but only got 30 mpg in the city. That doesn't seem so impressive, but the new 2.0-liter engine makes 169 horsepower, compared to the old car's 140-horsepower 1.8-liter engine. Opting for a manual with the 2.0-liter engine drops fuel economy significantly, down to 29 in the city, 36 on the highway and 32 combined, but it again tops the old manual Corolla's numbers of 27 in town, 35 on the highway, and 30 combined.
The 2020 Corolla sedan also has a revised version of the 1.8-liter engine available in both CVT and manual variants. The most efficient is the CVT with 30 mpg in the city, 38 on the highway and 33 combined. The XLE drops each of those numbers by 1 mpg. The manual version does 29 mpg in town, 39 on the highway and 33 combined.
Toyota hasn't given a specific on-sale date for the Corolla Hybrid and sedan, but both should be on sale later this year. Pricing hasn't been announced either, but should be available closer to the Corolla's release.
Related Video: