4 great travel games to play on road trips

Need to keep the kids busy on a trip? Here are 4 travel games for under $20 that can probably make your life a lot easier.
Rubberneckers - A card game for cars
Purchase here on Amazon - $12.99
Gamie magnetic board game set
Purchase here on Amazon - $17.97
Mad Libs on the road
Purchase here on Amazon - $4.91
Regal Games auto bingo
Purchase here on Amazon - $7.99
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
1. This card pack combines so many games it'll make driving that bus full of children seem easy.
Rubberneckers - A card game for cars
Purchase here on Amazon - $12.99
2. Includes 12 classic board games easy to play in the car, you know, because of the magnets.
Gamie magnetic board game set
Purchase here on Amazon - $17.97
3. You know Mad Libs. Now you can create the maddest libs on the road.
Mad Libs on the road
Purchase here on Amazon - $4.91
4. Be the first to get a backseat bingo! Sold as a set of 4.
Regal Games auto bingo
Purchase here on Amazon - $7.99
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.