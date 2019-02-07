The NERA electric motorcycle was almost entirely 3D printed

Transcript: This motorcycle is 3D printed. The NERA electric motorcycle was designed by Nowlab and Bigrep. All of NERA's parts are 3D printed (expect for the electrical components). That includes the frame, fork, seat, rims, and airless tires. An industrial scale 3D printer is used to print NERA. The fully functional 3D motorcycle was designed to showcase Bigrep's capabilities. If they can build a functional e-motorcycle imagine what else they can build.
