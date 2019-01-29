Mercedes car transport truck and trailer is perfect for your fleet of model cars

Model cars are always fun, but what if you had a model car transporter to move all those little vehicles around in style? Introducing the Mercedes-Benz Actros GigaSpace tractor unit and fitting semi trailer transport. Built to 1:18 scale, this Mercedes model is unbelievably detailed.Mercedes teamed up with German model car builder NZG to build this particular transporter, which they said took 10 months of development from start to finish. Measuring about 47 inches from front to back and weighing in at 22 pounds, this is a serious model, not just a toy. Mercedes says it's made of nearly 1,000 individual components, using a combination of metal and plastic. The detailed nature of the truck and trailer is noticeable everywhere. The trailer has holes in the structure just like the real-life one and the operating levers are protected by movable flaps. All of the truck's requisite openings open, including the tippable cab displaying the engine, doors and service flap.
One area Mercedes sounds particularly proud of is the light-up stars in the grille and interior. Yep, just like the real Mercedes light-up logo, the model's can be illuminated. Taking it one step further, the digital mirror cam in the cabin displays the view to the rear of the model. Mercedes and NZG actually wired up a camera feed for this model truck. Color us impressed.
Of course, the Germans suggest you load up your Actros trailer with Mercedes model cars, but any 1:18 model should do the trick. It's definitely one of the cooler living room decor items we've seen around, if you have the change for it. To buy the truck and trailer together, you'll have to fork out about $720. Just want the truck itself? That'll be $296, and the individual trailer is $456. Happy trailering.
Related Video:
One area Mercedes sounds particularly proud of is the light-up stars in the grille and interior. Yep, just like the real Mercedes light-up logo, the model's can be illuminated. Taking it one step further, the digital mirror cam in the cabin displays the view to the rear of the model. Mercedes and NZG actually wired up a camera feed for this model truck. Color us impressed.
Of course, the Germans suggest you load up your Actros trailer with Mercedes model cars, but any 1:18 model should do the trick. It's definitely one of the cooler living room decor items we've seen around, if you have the change for it. To buy the truck and trailer together, you'll have to fork out about $720. Just want the truck itself? That'll be $296, and the individual trailer is $456. Happy trailering.
Related Video: