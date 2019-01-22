Say goodbye to snow with a heated driveway

No more shoveling — just switch on the driveway

Jan 22nd 2019 at 8:30PM
Say goodbye to snow with a heated driveway. Heated driveway systems from WarmlyYours make shoveling snow a thing of the past. The system works by directly embedding heating coils into asphalt or concrete. Cover your entire driveway or just a portion. Heating mat coils are rolled out. Asphalt is layered over coils and gently paved. A complete snow melting system includes snow melting mats and a melting control unit. Available from 120 to 277 volts depending on the application. Pricing starts at $247 for 20 square feet of heating coils (120V). Check out the link in the description to get your own.

The heated driveway system by WarmlyYours makes shoveling snow a thing of the past. The system uses heated coils that are rolled out and directly embedded into asphalt or concrete to keep your driveway flurry free. Get yours here.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Share This Photo X