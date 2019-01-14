CES

We join Audi live on Engadget's stage to talk the future of in-car entertainment

Audi partnered with Disney on a new project

Jan 14th 2019 at 6:00PM
At CES 2019, Audi showed off a few new takes on in-car entertainment. The automaker partnered with Disney on an interactive experience that uses VR headsets and the car's own map data to create a sort of virtual roller coaster in the car. You can check out my thoughts on the technology in this post. Nils Wollny, current Head of Digital Business at Audi and the man behind the tech, joined me on Engadget's stage at CES to talk Audi, entertainment and the new startup Holoride that he will take over at the start of February. Check out our chat in the video above.
