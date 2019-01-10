2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe looks mean in new spy photos

Mercedes is nearing the full update of the GLE-Class lineup, starting with the introduction of the regular crossover version this year, and the "coupe" is far into development. Naturally, there are AMG versions of each coming, too, and we get our first look at the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe in these spy photos. Unsurprisingly, it's going to be significantly more aggressive looking.
The front fascia clearly indicates that this is the AMG version with the trademark vertically slatted grille from the GT coupe. The bumper's lower lip dips down and just forward to form a spoiler. The lower grille in the center is a bit larger, but any size change is dwarfed by the massive outboard air intakes. They're well-covered, but we can tell that all these grilles are surrounded by bodywork to form the dog bone shape found on the GT R sports car.
Other hints to this GLE Coupe's AMG identity are more subtle. Large drilled and slotted brake rotors peek through the wheels. At the back, a duckbill spoiler juts out from the hatch. Down in the bumper, simple dual oval exhaust tips are replaced by quad tips in rectangular shapes.
With the new GLE-Class crossover out as a 2020 model, we expect this coupe version will be shown toward the end of this year, followed by an on-sale date in 2020 as a 2021 model. Normal GLE-Class Coupes will undoubtedly come with a choice of either the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder or 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder engines of the conventionally-shaped GLE. This GLE 63 will likely have a version of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 found in nearly every AMG model.
The GLE 63's only V8 option right now is the S trim's 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 making 577 horsepower. The AMG 4.0-liter V8 makes as much as 630 horsepower in the AMG GT 63 S four-door, so it seems reasonable that the new model will make between 577 and 630 horsepower.
