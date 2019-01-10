2020 Volkswagen Passat teased ahead of Detroit debut

Although the teaser tweet doesn't offer up much new information about the upcoming Passat, there's a lot we already know. It won't be riding on VW's ubiquitous MQB architecture, instead relying on a refreshed version of the current Passat's platform. Power will come from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Horsepower will stay put at 174, but torque will jump from the current car's 184 pound feet up to 207 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic will likely be the only transmission offered.
Fact: In 2018, over 4.25 million sedans were sold in the U.S. Stay tuned. #NAIAS #NAIAS2019 #DetroitAutoShow pic.twitter.com/BquudwPhCD— Volkswagen USA (@VW) January 9, 2019
Expect styling similar to the recently reborn 2019 Jetta. And, judging from the 19-inch wheel shod in Continental ContiPro tires seen in the teaser, a performance oriented R Model will be available. Stay tuned for more on the new Passat when it officially debuts early next week in Detroit. For now, check out the teaser above.
