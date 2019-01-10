Teased

2020 Volkswagen Passat teased ahead of Detroit debut

The 19-inch wheel package indicates we're looking at a sporty R model

Jan 10th 2019 at 12:20PM
Sedans may be an afterthought in this crossover-obsessed industry, but they aren't completely dead just yet. In a recent tweet, Volkswagen rightly pointed out that there are still a few million buyers for the low-riding four-doors here in the United States each year. To entice those buyers, VW has a new Passat in the works, and it's set to debut next week at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.

Although the teaser tweet doesn't offer up much new information about the upcoming Passat, there's a lot we already know. It won't be riding on VW's ubiquitous MQB architecture, instead relying on a refreshed version of the current Passat's platform. Power will come from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Horsepower will stay put at 174, but torque will jump from the current car's 184 pound feet up to 207 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic will likely be the only transmission offered.



Expect styling similar to the recently reborn 2019 Jetta. And, judging from the 19-inch wheel shod in Continental ContiPro tires seen in the teaser, a performance oriented R Model will be available. Stay tuned for more on the new Passat when it officially debuts early next week in Detroit. For now, check out the teaser above.

