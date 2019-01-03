Hyundai is showing a walking pod robot car for CES

Appropriate to its proximity to Area 51, CES 2019 is bringing out the sci-fi side of Hyundai. For this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which has quickly become one of the most important auto shows in the world, Hyundai ideated a multi-terrain pod that uses legs attached to wheels. It's called Elevate.
This is one of the first ideas we have seen from Hyundai CRADLE, the Center for Robotic-Augmented Design in Living Experiences. Formerly Hyundai Ventures, CRADLE was formed for venture capital, collaboration with startups, and concept development, with investments focusing on robotic and intelligent systems, eco-friendly technologies, mobility, materials and manufacturing technology, and concept vehicles.
The Elevate incorporates numerous aspects of these goals with a concept vehicle that incorporates robotics and electric mobility. In the photo here, it is shown in potential application for search and rescue missions. Because the pod uses wheels and robotic legs together, it can cross rugged terrain and even climb obstacles. Oddly, though, we wonder why something that heavy is depicted on top of rubble where they seem to be searching for survivors. Maybe that area has already been cleared.
Hyundai hasn't offered specs or details on Elevate yet. It might at full launch, but it appears the Elevate runs on battery power and is about as tall as the workers. Stay tuned for more info in the coming week.
