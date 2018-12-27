Subaru WRX STI S209 confirmed for Detroit Auto Show

Subaru teased us a week ago with the possibility that the STI S209 might come to America, and now the automaker has confirmed its debut at the Detroit Auto Show this January. Check out the S209 grille badge in the teaser photo above. The red trim around the edge is a nice accent to go along with the "S."
Unfortunately, we don't have any further details on the new variant right now, so we'll have to wait a few more weeks to see what the STI folks have been up to. We hope the S209 will offer even more performance than the limited-edition Type RA. In the past, S20(X) series models packed more power, upgraded suspension and improved aero compared to the standard WRX STI.
In the U.S., the current car's EJ25 turbo flat-four engine has been making roughly the same amount of power for a long time now, but in Japan, the S208 from last year made do with a newer 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making more power than our 2.5-liter. It's hard to believe that Subaru will try and certify a new engine for U.S. use, so a further refined STI engine is probably coming our way.
We'll find out what Subaru has in store for us on January 14 in Detroit. Until then, feel free to speculate to your heart's content.
Related video:
Unfortunately, we don't have any further details on the new variant right now, so we'll have to wait a few more weeks to see what the STI folks have been up to. We hope the S209 will offer even more performance than the limited-edition Type RA. In the past, S20(X) series models packed more power, upgraded suspension and improved aero compared to the standard WRX STI.
In the U.S., the current car's EJ25 turbo flat-four engine has been making roughly the same amount of power for a long time now, but in Japan, the S208 from last year made do with a newer 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making more power than our 2.5-liter. It's hard to believe that Subaru will try and certify a new engine for U.S. use, so a further refined STI engine is probably coming our way.
We'll find out what Subaru has in store for us on January 14 in Detroit. Until then, feel free to speculate to your heart's content.
Related video: