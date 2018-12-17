2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door starts at $137,000 — in some ways a bargain

Even though we drove it months ago, it's taken until now for Mercedes to give us the pricetag for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door. Unsurprisingly, it's not cheap. The first two models to go on sale are the twin-turbo V8 GT 63 and the more powerful GT 63 S. The former starts at $137,495 including destination, and the latter starts at $159,995.
This pricing is interesting in a few ways. For one thing, it's quite a bit more expensive than the base Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe (two-door). That car starts at $113,395. Its 469-horsepower version of the twin-turbo V8 is much less powerful than the 577 horsepower in the GT 63 sedan. In fact, to get that amount of power in the coupe, you have to spend $157,995 on the top-level, track-focused GT R. Then when you consider that the GT 63 S makes a whopping 630 horsepower for just $2,000 more than the GT R, you could almost argue that the sedan is a bargain in the GT line.
In reality, though, people probably won't be comparing the GT coupe and sedan, but rather the sedan with its closest rival, the Porsche Panamera. Now, while a Panamera can be had for under $90,000, that's for a V6 model with just 330 horsepower, so it's not quite comparable to one of the AMG GT 63 models. The GT 53 coming later will combat that. To get a Panamera with a V8, you have to get a GTS, which starts at just under $130,000. That's less than the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, but the Porsche also has less power at 453 horses. Moving up to the Panamera Turbo brings 550 horsepower and a price tag just over $150,000. And again, that's a bit less than the GT 63 S in price, but also significantly less in power, too. The only Panamera to top the AMG GT Four-Door is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with 680 combined horsepower. But it greatly exceeds the Merc's price at about $187,000. So it seems Mercedes has positioned its new super sedan well.
