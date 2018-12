2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door starts at $137,000 — in some ways a bargain

Even though we drove it months ago, it's taken until now for Mercedes to give us the pricetag for the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door . Unsurprisingly, it's not cheap. The first two models to go on sale are the twin-turbo V8 GT 63 and the more powerful GT 63 S. The former starts at $137,495 including destination, and the latter starts at $159,995.This pricing is interesting in a few ways. For one thing, it's quite a bit more expensive than the base Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe (two-door). That car starts at $113,395. Its 469-horsepower version of the twin-turbo V8 is much less powerful than the 577 horsepower in the GT 63 sedan. In fact, to get that amount of power in the coupe, you have to spend $157,995 on the top-level, track-focused GT R . Then when you consider that the GT 63 S makes a whopping 630 horsepower for just $2,000 more than the GT R, you could almost argue that the sedan is a bargain in the GT line.In reality, though, people probably won't be comparing the GT coupe and sedan, but rather the sedan with its closest rival, the Porsche Panamera . Now, while a Panamera can be had for under $90,000, that's for a V6 model with just 330 horsepower, so it's not quite comparable to one of the AMG GT 63 models. The GT 53 coming later will combat that. To get a Panamera with a V8, you have to get a GTS, which starts at just under $130,000. That's less than the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, but the Porsche also has less power at 453 horses. Moving up to the Panamera Turbo brings 550 horsepower and a price tag just over $150,000. And again, that's a bit less than the GT 63 S in price, but also significantly less in power, too. The only Panamera to top the AMG GT Four-Door is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with 680 combined horsepower. But it greatly exceeds the Merc's price at about $187,000. So it seems Mercedes has positioned its new super sedan well.