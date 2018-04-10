2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD shows its big chrome face

Another piece of the fullsize Chevy truck puzzle is slowly being revealed. The Bowtie brand plans to officially unveil the 2020 Chevy Silverado HD sometime next year, and though that's all very vague, pickup fans do at least have one teaser to obsess over. Chevy hints at "bolder, larger proportions" for the 2020 Silverado HD, and from the looks of the teaser, that may be an understatement.
Immediately apparent is a big, bold, chrome grille with the Chevrolet script appearing in a cutout relief that lets the mesh of the grille show through. The chrome center line of that grille cuts through what may be dual lighting elements, LEDs at the top and more traditional reflector units below. A seriously massive hood scoop sits atop a power bulge that may or may not be necessary to cover what's likely an upgraded Duramax diesel engine, but either way, it's an in-your-face design element with its chromed-out leading edge.
This early sneak peek gives us a look at the next-gen Silverado HD in Z71 trim, which means there may be more than one fascia planned. At least in this trim level, there doesn't appear to be a golden Bowtie leading the way. Although we haven't gotten a look at the rear, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Chevrolet name stamped into the tailgate, either.
Chevy says that on-road testing is about to commence for its next generation of HD pickups (which is kinda funny since we've already seen spy photos of the trucks out in the wild). Expect a whole heck of a lot more detail to filter out in the coming months, including engine specifications and the all-important tow and payload ratings. In the meantime, feel free to dissect the teaser image up above.
