2019 Jeep Renegade gets new turbo engine and new styling

We told you about the European-spec 2019 Jeep Renegade in June, but today we have the low-down on what the U.S. can expect from the refreshed crossover. New for 2019 is a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 177 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. That means the 1.3-liter boosted four is actually more powerful than the outgoing 160 horsepower 1.4-liter. This engine will be standard on Limited and Trailhawk models but optional on the Sport and Latitude — those cheaper trims will get the carryover 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine standard. If you option the 1.3-liter, it'll come with stop-start tech as well. Regardless of engine choice, you'll be getting a nine-speed automatic transmission because the existing six-speed manual is MIA for 2019.
As a refresher from what we learned before, the Italian-built Jeep crossover gets new front and rear fascias plus new wheel designs to differentiate it from 2018. You can even get 19-inch wheels on Latitude and Limited trims. An available full LED lighting package brings LED headlights, daytime running lights, fog lamps and taillights. Driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, parallel/perpendicular park assist and front parking sensors are optional as well.
There aren't any pictures of the new colors yet, but you can get Slate blue, Sting grey and Bikini paint on your Renegade ... interesting name choice on the last one. Of course, the Renegade will be offered in both front-wheel and four-wheel drive, with the Trailhawk being the most capable of the bunch off-road. Jeep hasn't released official fuel-economy numbers for the 1.3-liter turbo, but it says the smaller engine and active grille shutters should yield an improvement over 2018. Pricing and availability remain a mystery, but we don't imagine it'll be much longer until that information is available.
