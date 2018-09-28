2019 Ford Expedition and Explorer treated to four special editions

Every manufacturer seems to be getting in on the fun at the Texas State Fair, now including Ford. The Blue Oval just showed off four new special-edition SUVs there, two for the Expedition and two for the Explorer.
First up is the Expedition Stealth Edition which consists mostly of glossy black trim everywhere. It starts with 22-inch wheels painted in black then goes from there. Glossy black adorns the grille, mirror caps, roof rails, running boards, tailgate trim, rear bumper skid plate, hitch cover, headlamp housing, fog lamp bezels and tail lamp housing. "Expedition" logos and other badging are also done in black, but the interior gets red stitching. The next Expedition is the Texas Edition. This is essentially a badging package for the already existing tow-friendly Special Edition package. You get 22-inch wheels and "Texas Edition" badges everywhere on top of Ford's heavy-duty trailer tow package.
For the Explorer, we get a vehicle called the Limited Luxury Edition. This one is all about keeping the passengers comfortable. You'll get massaging front seats swathed in Ford's "Nirvana" leather, a higher-quality leather steering wheel, and leather inserts on the doors. On the outside it's upgraded to 20-inch wheels and chrome mirror caps. The last new SUV Ford showed is the Desert Copper Edition, an upgrade for the cheaper XLT trim. We like the dual-colored copper and black seats, but it would be cool to see a few more splashes of copper on the exterior. Beyond those copper seats and door trim you get 20-inch wheels and chrome mirror caps to set it apart from the standard Explorer.
Ford didn't include any pricing on these appearance and luxury packages, but it says they'll all be available nationally later this year.
