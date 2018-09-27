Mercedes-AMG One name gets officially official

The vehicle we've all been referring to as the Mercedes-AMG Project One now has an officially official name: Mercedes-AMG One. A bit anticlimactic, perhaps, but it makes sense because once the 1,000-plus-horsepower machine actually goes into production, it will no longer be a project.
Mercedes also confirmed today that the One will feature active aerodynamics. That helps the automaker explain its moniker: Formula One is the pinnacle of motorsports, and since the AMG One borrows a great deal of its high-performance technology from the company's forays into F1, including its turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine and electric motor combination, borrowing the One name feels credible.
At least it's easy to remember. And can we all agree that we're glad it's not called the Mercedes LaMercedes?
