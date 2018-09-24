Tesla is building its own car carriers to boost deliveries, Elon Musk says

Apologies, we're upgrading our logistics system, but running into an extreme shortage of car carrier trailers. Started building our own car carriers this weekend to alleviate load.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2018
Building trailers to ship its cars out on is a bit crazy sounding though, though maybe not for a car company as unorthodox as Tesla is — one known for going its own way and building components other companies would source from elsewhere, such as car seats. Musk and Co. are already struggling to keep up with demand for its product, but now there is somehow time to make gigantic car carriers? How many is it making? Where are they being made? It's all a bit perplexing, and chances are, we won't get answers to questions like these. We'd love to see a picture of one, though.
