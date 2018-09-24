Featured

Tesla is building its own car carriers to boost deliveries, Elon Musk says

He says there aren't enough car carriers for his cars

Sep 24th 2018 at 4:15PM
Things seem to be getting weirder by the hour as Tesla tries to ramp up Model 3 deliveries. Today, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla started to manufacture car carriers over the weekend because there weren't enough available to ship all of its cars to customers. This comes on the heels of Musk asking for volunteers this weekend to help deliver cars to customers at its delivery centers, since this week is going to be "intense." In addition to that, Tesla also appears to have launched a home delivery service it calls Tesla Direct, all steps taken to address what Musk has termed Tesla's "delivery logistics hell."


Building trailers to ship its cars out on is a bit crazy sounding though, though maybe not for a car company as unorthodox as Tesla is — one known for going its own way and building components other companies would source from elsewhere, such as car seats. Musk and Co. are already struggling to keep up with demand for its product, but now there is somehow time to make gigantic car carriers? How many is it making? Where are they being made? It's all a bit perplexing, and chances are, we won't get answers to questions like these. We'd love to see a picture of one, though.

