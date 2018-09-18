Ferrari reveals limited-edition Monza SP1, SP2 sports cars in Italy

The open-topped, limited-edition sportscars are the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2, a one-seater and two-seater done in the classic barchetta (Italian for "little boat") style of lightweight open-topped or convertible two-seaters. Per Reuters, they're part of a new segment dubbed "Icona," inspired by past Ferraris like the 250 Testa Rossa and based on the 812 Superfast. That car, a souped-up replacement for the F12 Berlinetta, features a 6.5-liter V12 that makes 789 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque, though there's no word on whether the engine specs for the new speedsters have received any upgrades.
Little walkaround video of the silver Ferrari Monza SP1! Ferrari hosted a private viewing of the #MonzaSP1 and #MonzaSP2 earlier today. The car is said to be limited (not confirmed) to 200 units, has a full carbon body and aluminum chassis. The car is inspired by the 250 Testarossa, based on the Ferrari 812 SuperFast and appears to be somewhat similar to the F12 TRS. Ferrari displayed a silver/yellow example #SP1 with a brown leather interior and a black example with red details #SP2. #Ferrari #Monza #FerrariMonza #Maranello #Liveupload
Seating in both models is snug, with the driver and separate passenger compartments (the latter in the SP2 only) surrounded by carbon fiber, a console of controls to the right of the steering wheel, a yellow tachometer, racing seats and shoulder harnesses.
We last heard the SP1 name back in 2008, when it debuted as a one-off built for a wealthy Japanese Ferrari collector. Ferrari Icona, who is not affiliated with Ferrari but was at the reveal event, reports the cars both have lightweight aluminum chassis. We'll have to wait for more details about the cars to emerge from Ferrari itself.
