Ferrari reveals limited-edition Monza SP1, SP2 sports cars in Italy

Little walkaround video of the silver Ferrari Monza SP1! Ferrari hosted a private viewing of the #MonzaSP1 and #MonzaSP2 earlier today. The car is said to be limited (not confirmed) to 200 units, has a full carbon body and aluminum chassis. The car is inspired by the 250 Testarossa, based on the Ferrari 812 SuperFast and appears to be somewhat similar to the F12 TRS. Ferrari displayed a silver/yellow example #SP1 with a brown leather interior and a black example with red details #SP2. #Ferrari #Monza #FerrariMonza #Maranello #Liveupload

A post shared by Ferrari Icona/Monza (@ferrari.icona) on Sep 17, 2018 at 11:33pm PDT