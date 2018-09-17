Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.
The hubless chopper with an airplane engine
Sons of Anarchy meets Tron
Transcript: This hubless chopper has an airplane engine. The TMC Dumont is a custom motorcycle from Tarso Marques Concept in Brazil. The bike is made out of carbon fiber, chrome, and metal alloys. It's powered by a 1960 Rolls-Royce continental V6 aircraft engine making 300CV of power. The hubless wheels are 36-inches in diameter and are fitted with low profile tires. The result is stunning. The bike has a real Tron-Cycle type feel to it. TMC Dumont is a custom made motorcycle powered by a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine. Created by Tarso Marques Concept from Brazil. The bike has a real Tron-Cycle type feel to it. Learn more at Tarsomarques.com.