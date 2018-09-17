Move your trailer with a push of a button

Transcript: The trailer valet rvr is a remote controlled trailer mover. Users can move a trailer from up to 40 feet away. The trailer valet can maneuver both single and dual-axle trailers. It comes in 3 models with weight capacities of 3,500 lbs, 5,5000 lbs and 9,000 lbs. Trailers are pulled using rvr's 2 or 4 torque motors depending on the model. The trailer valet rvr also has a 360-degree range of motion and can be used with different terrains such as grass, gravel or dirt thanks to its tread system. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 minutes. Learn more at trailervalet.com.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.