Tesla appoints Jerome Guillen as president of automotive operations

In an email to employees that was posted to Tesla's official blog, company chief Elon Musk announced that Jerome Guillen has been promoted to President, Automotive. Guillen has been an employee at Tesla for eight years, having previously been an executive with Daimler's Freightliner truck division.
Guillen is credited by Musk as being the first Model S Program Manager and for spearheading the "high-volume General Assembly line for Model 3" that is housed externally in a tent. He will report directly to Musk and "will oversee all automotive operations and program management, as well as coordinate our extensive automotive supply chain."
It's been a difficult few months for Tesla and its embattled CEO. The company's stocks lost a quarter of their value since Musk's Twitter announcement that he was investigating taking the company private, and his attacks on British cave diver Vernon Unsworth have been making the kinds of headlines that investors haven't been happy with.
In addition to Guillen's appointment, Kevin Kassekert was promoted to VP of People and Places, Chris Lister to VP of Gigafactory Operations, Felicia Mayo to VP of HR, and Dave Arnold to Sr. Director, Global Communications.
Related Video:
Guillen is credited by Musk as being the first Model S Program Manager and for spearheading the "high-volume General Assembly line for Model 3" that is housed externally in a tent. He will report directly to Musk and "will oversee all automotive operations and program management, as well as coordinate our extensive automotive supply chain."
It's been a difficult few months for Tesla and its embattled CEO. The company's stocks lost a quarter of their value since Musk's Twitter announcement that he was investigating taking the company private, and his attacks on British cave diver Vernon Unsworth have been making the kinds of headlines that investors haven't been happy with.
In addition to Guillen's appointment, Kevin Kassekert was promoted to VP of People and Places, Chris Lister to VP of Gigafactory Operations, Felicia Mayo to VP of HR, and Dave Arnold to Sr. Director, Global Communications.
Related Video: