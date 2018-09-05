Toyota to recall more than 1 million vehicles for fire risk

Toyota is planning to recall more than 1 million vehicles globally to fix a possible fire risk related to a wiring harness issue. The recall concerns some 192,000 vehicles in the United States.
The problematic wiring harness is associated with the vehicle's hybrid power unit, and vibrations and accumulating dirt can wear down the harness insulation at the connection point. In time, there is a possibility of an electrical short, creating a fire risk. Vehicles produced in Japan between June 2015 and May 2018 will be recalled to rectify the issue, and according to Toyota, there has been one incident in Japan where the short circuit caused the harness to smoke.
Affected vehicles include plug-in hybrid versions of the Prius and the C-HR crossover. As for U.S.-market vehicles, the recall will concern just Prius customers, according to Reuters. Around half of all the recalled vehicles have been sold in Japan. The total number of vehicles involved in the recall is 1.03 million. Earlier, Toyota recalled the Prius to fix a possible fuel tank issue, and there have also been airbag recalls related to the Prius.
Toyota says in its U.S.-market statement that it will inspect vehicles free of charge, and if the wire core on the hybrid unit harness has been exposed, it will be replaced. In cases where the core has not been exposed, protective tape will be applied to prevent the insulation from wearing. Owners will be notified of the pending recall starting in late September.
Related Video:
The problematic wiring harness is associated with the vehicle's hybrid power unit, and vibrations and accumulating dirt can wear down the harness insulation at the connection point. In time, there is a possibility of an electrical short, creating a fire risk. Vehicles produced in Japan between June 2015 and May 2018 will be recalled to rectify the issue, and according to Toyota, there has been one incident in Japan where the short circuit caused the harness to smoke.
Affected vehicles include plug-in hybrid versions of the Prius and the C-HR crossover. As for U.S.-market vehicles, the recall will concern just Prius customers, according to Reuters. Around half of all the recalled vehicles have been sold in Japan. The total number of vehicles involved in the recall is 1.03 million. Earlier, Toyota recalled the Prius to fix a possible fuel tank issue, and there have also been airbag recalls related to the Prius.
Toyota says in its U.S.-market statement that it will inspect vehicles free of charge, and if the wire core on the hybrid unit harness has been exposed, it will be replaced. In cases where the core has not been exposed, protective tape will be applied to prevent the insulation from wearing. Owners will be notified of the pending recall starting in late September.
Related Video: