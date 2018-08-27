Formula 1 Halo protector surely saved a life at Belgian Grand Prix

The scrapes on the Sauber's halo work well to convert former disbelievers into supporting the structure. There is a real chance Leclerc could have been seriously hurt or killed in the crash, but as it happened, the incident only meant the end of the race for Leclerc, not a season, career or life.
The image tweeted by the official F1 account speaks volumes:
Lap 44/44: Just look at the damage 👀#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/SGBRneyLJD— Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2018
And as "Top Gear" presenter Chris Harris tweeted:
Yesterday's F1 crash completely vindicates the halo-supporters. I wasn't one and was completely wrong.— chris harris (@harrismonkey) August 27, 2018
Back when the season began, the Mercedes-Benz F1 team announced that the halo on the Mercedes car is strong enough to bear the weight of a double-decker London bus. As well as flying debris, detached wheels — and entire flying Formula 1 cars.
Related Video: