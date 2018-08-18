2019 Chevrolet Malibu RS to start at $24,995

When Chevrolet announced the 2019 Malibu RS at this year's New York Auto Show, the automaker said the sport-ish sedan should come in around $25,000. Seems that hint was only five dollars off. Cars Direct found an order guide showing that the appearance package for the midsize sedan will roll out the door for $24,120 plus an $875 destination charge, for $24,995 total. That makes the Malibu RS exactly $1,000 more dear than the lower LS trim, which needs $23,995 after destination. We're not sure yet how much the higher LT trim will command.
All 2019 Malibus benefit from a facelift that reworks the front and rear fascias. The 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 163 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque will be mated to a CVT instead of the current six-speed automatic, the brand's first use of a CVT in a non-hybrid model outside of the subcompact Spark. Inside, the infotainment screens grow an inch to eight inches, and get the new Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system. On top of that, the Malibu RS adds a black sport grille and black Bowties, black mirror caps, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust, and 18-inch wheels. Interior upgrades are limited to a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob to go with black cloth seats.
Chevy's entry into the field of more aggressive midsizers slides under the prices of the $26,470 Toyota Camry SE and $26,675 Honda Accord Sport. Among the dwindling models on offer, the truly sporty Mazda6 Sport limbos beneath the Malibu RS, at $23,895.
