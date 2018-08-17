A shape-shifting, see-through garage

Is it a gazebo? Is it a garage? It's both!

Aug 17th 2018 at 7:24PM
Gazebox is a foldable cover system. It can be used as a modern gazebo or as garage for cars.

Transcript: The Gazebox is a multipurpose carport. It has anti-uv panels that protect vehicles from the sun and harsh weather. The electric remote opener folds up the Gazebox with the push of a button. Gazebox is Italian-made and has add-ons such as an alarm system and air conditioning. It has adjustable led lights that illuminate your Gazebox in different colors. It's even able to transform into a gazebo when not being used to store your car. Gazebox offers a range of closeable cover systems. Learn more at gazebox.net.

