Video

Twicycle uses all fours to propel riders

Get a full body workout on the twike

Aug 16th 2018 at 6:20PM
The twicycle uses a combination of leg and arm cranks to propel riders forward. Combining for both an upper- and lower-body workout. twicycle's built-in chest pad gives rider support while cycling with arms. The handlebar can be locked to a "drop bar position" to be used as a normal road bike. The innovative bike comes in a range of sizes From 54 - 60 cm. A total of 16 gears allows the biker to ride in comfort. Twicycle retails for $1,399. Learn more at twicycle.com.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Weird Car News Autoblog Minute Original Video auto automotive bicycle bike innovative MV2 workout
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X