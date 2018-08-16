Twicycle uses all fours to propel riders

The twicycle uses a combination of leg and arm cranks to propel riders forward. Combining for both an upper- and lower-body workout. twicycle's built-in chest pad gives rider support while cycling with arms. The handlebar can be locked to a "drop bar position" to be used as a normal road bike. The innovative bike comes in a range of sizes From 54 - 60 cm. A total of 16 gears allows the biker to ride in comfort. Twicycle retails for $1,399. Learn more at twicycle.com.

