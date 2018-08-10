2019 Audi A7 gets lower base price than old model

The 2019 Audi A7 is a complete, ground-up redesign of the German company's midsize luxury hatchback, coupe-sedan thingy. Everything is new inside and out, and one would expect it to bring a higher price. But the new model is cheaper than the one it replaces. The new A7 starts at $68,995, a nearly $1,700 discount over the old version's $70,675 base price.
There's a bit of a catch, here, though. The new A7's lower base price comes courtesy of a new Premium trim level. It slots in below Premium Plus, which was the outgoing model's lowest trim. If you compare trim levels directly, the new A7 is more expensive, since the new Premium Plus version starts at $73,395. There's a bigger difference between the top-end Prestige models. The 2019 starts at $77,295, and the 2018 starts at $73,375.
The extra money, or less if you're selecting the base trim, does net a thoroughly upgraded car. The new A7 picks up an extra 29 pound-feet of torque over the old model in exchange for a paltry 5 horsepower. The engine also features a fancy 48-volt mild-hybrid electric assist system to squeeze a little more out of each drop of gas. It's roomier in every sense, has a slick, modern interior design, and still feels comfortable and capable.
