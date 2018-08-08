This roller coaster is the tallest in the world

*Note: A previous version of this article and video incorrectly claimed that Kingda Ka was the steepest roller coaster in the world. This has been corrected. Special thanks to reader Jack Pfahl for flagging this error for us through our tip line.



Kingda Ka goes from 0-128 mph in 3.5 seconds before shooting 456 feet in the air. You can find this ride at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey.



Transcript: Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey is home to Kingda Ka, the roller coaster with the world's steepest drop. Kingda Ka cost $25,000,000 to build, with speeds of 0 to 128 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. It goes 456 feet high at a 90 degree angle, then sends riders plummeting right back down in a 270 degree spiral. The steel roller coaster also includes a 129 foot camel hump to finish the thrill. The experience lasts a total of 56 seconds. 54 inches of height and a park pass is all you need to try this ride out for yourself. Learn more at sixflags.com

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.