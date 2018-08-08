Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport rally car concept revealed

The Cayman GT4 Clubsport is just a concept car for rallyes. At the German @wrc round Rallye Deutschland 🇩🇪 we will collect feedback from the rallye scene. The decision if a similar car based on a future model could be developed will be made later in the year. pic.twitter.com/5ivCActHbH— Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) August 8, 2018
Did you read that last sentence? Sounds promising, but also purposefully vague.
Porsche doesn't give a lot of details about the car, but says it plans to bring it to WRC's Rallye Deutschland next weekend to collect feedback from the community. It makes us think, hope, pray that Porsche is getting back into building rally cars and competing as a factory team.
From what we can see in the images Porsche posted, the Cayman GT4 Clubsport rally concept gets a set of rally lights on the hood, a roof scoop, skid plates to protect underbody and mechanicals, and a set of OMP nylon tow loops in the front and rear. It looks intimidating in white with white wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport rubber. Surely, there are a number of other tweaks and improvements we can't see from these photos.
As it's currently sold, the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport is a rear-wheel-drive, single-seat (with fittings for a second, in case you need a co-driver) racer with a 385-horsepower 3.8-liter flat-six mated to an optimized six-speed PDK.
It's not clear if Porsche will do more than display the car at Rallye Deutschland, but we really hope there's some sort of moving demonstration to show off the goods. Either way, we'll be keeping our ear to the ground to see how this develops.
