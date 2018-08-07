Can you really bake cookies in your car? | Car Hacks

Life hacks are all the rage these days. Unfortunately, most of the tricks found across the web aren't actually very helpful. While using dental floss to cut a birthday cake might be a decent party trick in a pinch, it's probably not something you'll use very often.
Because of that, we've decided to put together a video series to test life hacks that people might actually want to use. In Autoblog's Car Hacks we test the most common car hacks on the web and let you know which hacks are studs and which are duds.
In this episode of Car Hacks, Amr tests out a hack that claims to allow you to bake cookies on your dashboard with only the hot summer sun. Will it work? Or will it leave our host Amr sick for the rest of the shoot? Watch and find out.
Keep in mind, Car Hacks isn't intended to be a replacement for industry best practices or professional maintenance techniques. If you're into hardcore detailing, check out our Autoblog Details series.
Transcript:
How's it going Autobloggers? I'm Amr and welcome to another episode of Car Hacks! Today, we're gonna be baking. Baking what, you might ask? Good ol' fashioned chocolate chip cookies. I know what you're thinking. Amr? Where is your oven? How are you gonna bake cookies without an oven? Well, I've got my oven sitting on 4 15-inch wheels. So the summer hack we're gonna test out claims that the heat that's being built up in your vehicle can bake a full sheet of cookies. Sound a little too sweet? Let's test it out. For this hack to have any chance of working, the temperature inside your car needs to reach 165 °F to kill any germs and your vehicle needs to be in direct sunlight at all times. Now let's prep the ingredients:
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Place them in one bowl
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
Place in large mixer bowl and beat it until creamy add eggs one at a time and beating after each one
Pour in the flour mixture and 2 cups of chocolate morsels
Mix well
Place parchment paper on the cookie sheet and begin placing the cookie dough on the sheet.
Now that everything is set! Let's test the hack! Place a piece of cloth under the cookie sheet so it doesn't ruin your dashboard. Find an open area that has plenty of sun and start the waiting game. I placed a thermometer inside my car with the intention of capturing the temperature. It got so hot in there that not only did my thermometer stop working, but my GoPro died too.
Let's get serious for a sec. Consuming non-traditionally cooked homemade cookies can be dangerous. If the cookies aren't fully baked, there's a small risk of contracting salmonella. So test it at your own risk. After 4 and half hours baking in the hot sun, I retrieve the cookies for a real taste test. Make sure you grab a towel or oven mitts, because the pan will be hot. What surprised me the most was the crispy hard top of the cookies. Oh my goodness, that's perfect. Time to serve it up and try it out.
At around this moment is when I realized how chewy it was, and how I was gonna regret this for at least the rest of the evening. As I kept chewing, the taste was off. It was as if the scent of the car merged with the cookie to create a sweet abomination. And then, for no reason at all, I ate the whole cookie. All I was thinking was, "Hmm, I wonder if this will be my last Car Hacks ever?" Thankfully, though, it was totally fine. Although the top layer of the cookie was baked, the bottom didn't fully bake and the cookie had a sickly pale color to it that might turn many people off. The hack took longer than 4 hours to bake, and with an undercooked bottom, the hack failed.
Hacks are fun to try, that's why we test them out, so you don't have to. Do you have a Car Hack you want us to test out? Comment below. For tips on how to professionally care for your vehicle check out Autoblog Details featuring Larry Kosilla. For more Car Hacks be sure to subscribe, and don't forget to like and share this video. Oh, one more thing, if it's hot enough to bake cookies in your car, it's too hot for children or pets to be left unattended. Stay safe in the summer heat. I'm Amr, safe travels.
Related Video:
Because of that, we've decided to put together a video series to test life hacks that people might actually want to use. In Autoblog's Car Hacks we test the most common car hacks on the web and let you know which hacks are studs and which are duds.
In this episode of Car Hacks, Amr tests out a hack that claims to allow you to bake cookies on your dashboard with only the hot summer sun. Will it work? Or will it leave our host Amr sick for the rest of the shoot? Watch and find out.
Keep in mind, Car Hacks isn't intended to be a replacement for industry best practices or professional maintenance techniques. If you're into hardcore detailing, check out our Autoblog Details series.
Transcript:
How's it going Autobloggers? I'm Amr and welcome to another episode of Car Hacks! Today, we're gonna be baking. Baking what, you might ask? Good ol' fashioned chocolate chip cookies. I know what you're thinking. Amr? Where is your oven? How are you gonna bake cookies without an oven? Well, I've got my oven sitting on 4 15-inch wheels. So the summer hack we're gonna test out claims that the heat that's being built up in your vehicle can bake a full sheet of cookies. Sound a little too sweet? Let's test it out. For this hack to have any chance of working, the temperature inside your car needs to reach 165 °F to kill any germs and your vehicle needs to be in direct sunlight at all times. Now let's prep the ingredients:
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Place them in one bowl
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
Place in large mixer bowl and beat it until creamy add eggs one at a time and beating after each one
Pour in the flour mixture and 2 cups of chocolate morsels
Mix well
Place parchment paper on the cookie sheet and begin placing the cookie dough on the sheet.
Now that everything is set! Let's test the hack! Place a piece of cloth under the cookie sheet so it doesn't ruin your dashboard. Find an open area that has plenty of sun and start the waiting game. I placed a thermometer inside my car with the intention of capturing the temperature. It got so hot in there that not only did my thermometer stop working, but my GoPro died too.
Let's get serious for a sec. Consuming non-traditionally cooked homemade cookies can be dangerous. If the cookies aren't fully baked, there's a small risk of contracting salmonella. So test it at your own risk. After 4 and half hours baking in the hot sun, I retrieve the cookies for a real taste test. Make sure you grab a towel or oven mitts, because the pan will be hot. What surprised me the most was the crispy hard top of the cookies. Oh my goodness, that's perfect. Time to serve it up and try it out.
At around this moment is when I realized how chewy it was, and how I was gonna regret this for at least the rest of the evening. As I kept chewing, the taste was off. It was as if the scent of the car merged with the cookie to create a sweet abomination. And then, for no reason at all, I ate the whole cookie. All I was thinking was, "Hmm, I wonder if this will be my last Car Hacks ever?" Thankfully, though, it was totally fine. Although the top layer of the cookie was baked, the bottom didn't fully bake and the cookie had a sickly pale color to it that might turn many people off. The hack took longer than 4 hours to bake, and with an undercooked bottom, the hack failed.
Hacks are fun to try, that's why we test them out, so you don't have to. Do you have a Car Hack you want us to test out? Comment below. For tips on how to professionally care for your vehicle check out Autoblog Details featuring Larry Kosilla. For more Car Hacks be sure to subscribe, and don't forget to like and share this video. Oh, one more thing, if it's hot enough to bake cookies in your car, it's too hot for children or pets to be left unattended. Stay safe in the summer heat. I'm Amr, safe travels.
Related Video: