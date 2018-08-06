Never call a tow truck again

Transcript: Get unstuck when off-roading. Bush Winch is a self-recovery system that attaches directly onto your wheels. The lightweight winch can fit most vehicles and is designed to get you out of snow, sand, mud, ice and loose gravel.
The Bush Winch kit includes 2 winch drums and has a weight capacity of 7,054 lbs. The winch is attached directly to the wheels with the help of special wheel nuts. 12 wheel nuts are included with the kit. Conveniently, the winch slides on and off without the help of additional tools.
It works by attaching the end of the rope to a solid structure. As you drive, the rope winds around the winch, pulling your vehicle out. The Bush Winch costs $420.75. Share this with someone you wouldn't help if they got stuck.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.